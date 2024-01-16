New Wind Chill Advisory Kicks in Tuesday Night

Pedestrians make their way through a snowfall, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new Wind Chill Advisory kicks in later on Tuesday for much of the state of Ohio.

The National Weather Service has the advisory up for our area from 10 Tuesday night until 12 noon on Wednesday.

In Stark County, wind chills could dip to 16 below later Tuesday night and first thing Wednesday morning.

Wind chill at -13 to -15 is predicted in our surrounding counties.

The weather service says wind chills can result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

They remind us to wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves.