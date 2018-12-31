New Year’s Revelers Urged to Celebrate Responsibly

(WHBC) – Safety officials are pleading with people to make plans for getting home before they start partying on New Year’s Eve.

Major C.J. Stantz with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says to designate a driver, and if no one wants to be the DD, that’s no excuse to try and drive home.

“There’s UBER, taxi cabs, RTA, you can call a family member or friend to pick you up. We just encourage people to never get behind the wheel intoxicated.”

And he reiterates the importance of planning how you’re going to get home before you start celebrating.

“Because once you’re intoxicated it becomes very difficult to make good decisions for yourself.”

Sharon George, with Stark County Safe Communities, says making a plan to get home safely should be a part of everyone’s party planning.

“We plan for what we’re going to wear, who we’re going to go with, how we’re going to pay for it. We need to put a safe way home right at the top of the list.”

She says Stark County has a serious impaired driving problem and is usually way over the national average when it come to alcohol-related fatal crashes.

“Everyone should make their New Year’s resolution one to drive safer.”

And Major Stantz added, “Our law enforcement partners, along with us, will be out there being vigilant and looking for people who are driving impaired.”

If you’re celebrating the New Year in Summit County, you can take advantage of the county’s Arrive Alive campaign, which offers free rides home for people who have had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve.