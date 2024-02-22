News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New York AG Says She’ll Seize Former President Trump’s Property If He Can’t Pay $454 Million Civil Fraud Debt

By News Desk
February 22, 2024 12:52PM EST
Share
MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump could be at risk of losing some of his prized properties if he can’t pay his staggering New York civil fraud penalty.

With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million — and the amount is going up by $87,502 each day until he pays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News on Tuesday that she will seek to seize some of the former president’s assets if he’s unable to cover the bill from Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling in her lawsuit against Trump, his company and top executives.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mercy Taking Precautions After 2 Patients Test Positive for Bacteria
3

Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting
4

SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With 'Tampering With Records'
5

Inches Here, Nearly 1 Foot South