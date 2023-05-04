News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New York, California Probing Workplace Discrimination At NFL

By News Desk
May 4, 2023 12:39PM EDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — The attorneys general of New York and California are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL.

Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to NFL executives as part of an examination into the workplace culture at the league’s corporate offices in both states.

The officials are both Democrats.

They say they are exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination.

The league is calling the allegations “entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices.”

