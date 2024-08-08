New York State Man Gets Jail Time in Fatal Thanksgiving Weekend Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A semi truck driver from New York State will spend six months in the Stark County jail in the Thanksgiving 2023 weekend traffic death of a Louisville man.

23-year-old Vishapal Singh of Jamaica New York pleaded no contest this week to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge.

That crash at busy Route 62 and California Avenue NE in Nimishillen Township killed 36-year-old Christopher Brogan, who was driving a small car.

That vehicle and the semi entered the intersection at the same time, according to the state patrol.

The car ended up in the Route 62 median.