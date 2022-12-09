Next Best Friends Make Great Christmas Presents

Courtesy Stark Sheriff's Dog Warden's Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping.

39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office.

The office is seeing more dogs lately.

Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets, but usually pets that escape from their owners.

He recommends tightening those collars around the neck.

Many times, Barber says they aren’t licensed, which is a requirement.

They can also be micro-chipped.