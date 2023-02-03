Next Chapter for Canton First Fridays

Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “First Fridays” in downtown Canton.

They are under new management, if you will.

A new non-profit group Downtown Canton Partnership will be operating the monthly event, starting Friday night.

The three men who make up the partnership are bringing new ideas to join in with popular favorites.

Friday night, it’s Fire Spinning demonstrations done by the professionals at several locations downtown, including Centennial Plaza and at the ice rink.

Mayor Tom Bernabei thanks ArtsInStark for their many years of running the events.