Canton Symphony Music Director Designate Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz. (Courtesy Canton Symphony Orchestra)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We now know who will lead the Canton Symphony Orchestra when Maestro Gerhardt Zimmerman retires after the 2025-2026 season.

Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz has been named Music Director Designate.

Mr. Jaroszewicz is already an associate director with the orchestra.