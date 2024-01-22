Next Winter Weather Hazard: Freezing Rain

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory kicks in at midnight Monday night for Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties for some freezing rain.

The advisory goes through Noon on Tuesday.

A similar advisory takes effect in Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Nearly all of Ohio and its neighboring states west and east are under the gun for freezing rain.

AccuWeather says we’ll see a little of it toward dawn Tuesday, but especially Tuesday morning.

They say roads and sidewalks will become icy and dangerous.

The National Weather Service says even power outages are possible from accumulating ice on tree branches and power lines.