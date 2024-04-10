NFL Announces Teams for Game in Brazil on Opening Weekend

The Cleveland Browns won’t be heading to South America, despite all the rumors to the contrary.

The National Football League has announced that the Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the historic first-ever regular season game in Brazil, as part of the 2024 International Games.

The Packers will face the Eagles — the 2024 São Paulo designated team — on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, marking the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of their opening weekend in over 50 years (Cardinals at Rams, Sept. 18, 1970).

The game will take place in the city of São Paulo at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians and will be each team’s first game of the 2024 regular season.

“As global growth continues to be a critical and strategic priority for the NFL and its 32 clubs, we are thrilled to have the Green Bay Packers playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in our first-ever game in South America,” said Managing Director and Head of NFL International Gerrit Meier. “With over 35 million passionate fans in Brazil, the Friday night 2024 regular season opener in São Paulo will bring an incredible energy – marking a historic moment for our sport internationally.”

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

“The match-up between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles is an extremely exciting moment for the city of São Paulo,” said Mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes. “These two franchises will certainly play a historic game, bringing great global visibility to our city and assist in our efforts to generate jobs and economic impact.”

“In addition to being one of the biggest franchises in the history of the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are one of the most popular clubs here in Brazil,” said President of SPTuris Gustavo Pires. “We are delighted to provide these fans the opportunity to see their favorite team live in São Paulo.”

Peacock (NBCUniversal) will exclusively stream the Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday. The game will also be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.

Five regular season games will be played as part of the 2024 NFL International Games, including the game in São Paulo, Brazil, with the designated teams for the Europe slate already announced.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S. — will host games featuring both the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in the U.K.

Munich, Germany, will again host a regular season game, with the Carolina Panthers set to play in Allianz Arena — home of FC Bayern Munich.

With the game in South America, the NFL will have played a game (preseason or regular season) in five of the seven continents around the world.

Additional opponents and kickoff times for all games will be announced with the 2024 schedule this spring.

Designated teams for NFL 2024 International Games: