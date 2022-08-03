News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
CBS Sports Radio PM
7:00pm - 12:00am

NFL Appeals Watson Ruling

By Kenny Roda
August 3, 2022 5:25PM EDT
Share
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in his leather armchair. (Image courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame

Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the 6-game suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson that was handed down by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Wednesday, seeking a longer suspension and a possible fine.

BEREA, OH – JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The league notified the Players Association, who will now have 2 days to file a response to the appeal.

Who will hear the appeal will be decided by Goodell, who could hear it himself or designate someone else.

Per Scott Petrak from BrownsZone.com the NFL Network is reporting that the league is seeking a full year suspension, siting sources.

 

More about:
Deshaun Watson
NFL
Roger Goodell

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire