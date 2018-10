An NFL logo and stage is shown before the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

We all know how much fun it could be — if the 2020 NFL Draft comes to Northeast Ohio — but what about the money? Crains Cleveland is reporting on a study done by Visit Dallas that shows the most recent draft brought in 200-thousand fans and 125-million dollars in economic activity. Canton and Cleveland want to host the draft in 2020 – the 100th anniversary of the NFL