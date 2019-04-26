NFL Draft – Day 2 And 3 Information

Day 2 of the NFL Draft will begin Friday night at 7pm. It will consist of rounds 2 and 3.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft will begin Saturday at 12pm. It will consist of rounds 4-7.

You can watch it on ESPN and/or NFL Network.

Teams will have:

7 minutes to make their pick in the 2nd round

5 minutes in the 3rd-6th rounds

4 minutes in the 7th round

The Browns have 8 picks entering the final two days of the NFL Draft:

Round 2 – 49th pick

Round 3 – 80th pick

Round 4 – 119th pick

Round 5 – 144th, 155th, 170th picks

Round 6 – 189th pick

Round 7 – 221st pick