NFL Draft – Day 2 And 3 Information

Day 2 of the NFL Draft will begin Friday night at 7pm. It will consist of rounds 2 and 3.
Day 3 of the NFL Draft will begin Saturday at 12pm. It will consist of rounds 4-7.
You can watch it on ESPN and/or NFL Network.
Teams will have:
7 minutes to make their pick in the 2nd round
5 minutes in the 3rd-6th rounds
4 minutes in the 7th round
The Browns have 8 picks entering the final two days of the NFL Draft:
Round 2 – 49th pick
Round 3 – 80th pick
Round 4 – 119th pick
Round 5 – 144th, 155th, 170th picks
Round 6 – 189th pick
Round 7 – 221st pick