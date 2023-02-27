NFL Free Agent Defensive Tackles
February 27, 2023 11:46AM EST
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Wednesday March 15 Free Agency in the NFL opens at 4PM
with needs at Defensive Tackle, here are some names the Browns may look at
- Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings
- Javon Hargrave, Eagles
- Daron Payne, Commanders
- Andrew Billings, Raiders
- Chris Wormley, Steelers
- Khyiris Tonga, Vikings
- Fletcher Cox, Eagles
- Zach Allen, Cardinals
- Sheldon Rankins, Jets
- David Oneymata, Saints
- Matt Ioannidis, Panthers
- Dean Lowry, Packers
- Shy Tuttle, Saints
- Taven Bryan, Browns
- Jarran Reed, Packers
- Akiem Hicks, Buccaneers
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Buccaneers
- Ndamukong Suh, Eagles
- Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers
- Derrick Nnadi, Chiefs