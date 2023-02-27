NFL Free Agent Defensive Tackles

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wednesday March 15 Free Agency in the NFL opens at 4PM with needs at Defensive Tackle, here are some names the Browns may look at Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings Javon Hargrave, Eagles Daron Payne, Commanders Andrew Billings, Raiders Chris Wormley, Steelers Khyiris Tonga, Vikings Fletcher Cox, Eagles Zach Allen, Cardinals Sheldon Rankins, Jets David Oneymata, Saints Matt Ioannidis, Panthers Dean Lowry, Packers Shy Tuttle, Saints Taven Bryan, Browns Jarran Reed, Packers Akiem Hicks, Buccaneers Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Buccaneers Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers Derrick Nnadi, Chiefs