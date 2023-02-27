News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NFL Free Agent Defensive Tackles

By Jeff Turk
February 27, 2023 11:46AM EST
Share
NFL Free Agent Defensive Tackles
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wednesday March 15 Free Agency in the NFL opens at 4PM 

with needs at Defensive Tackle, here are some names the Browns may look at

  1. Dalvin Tomlinson, Vikings
  2. Javon Hargrave, Eagles
  3. Daron Payne, Commanders
  4. Andrew Billings, Raiders
  5. Chris Wormley, Steelers
  6. Khyiris Tonga, Vikings
  7. Fletcher Cox, Eagles
  8. Zach Allen, Cardinals
  9. Sheldon Rankins, Jets
  10. David Oneymata, Saints
  11. Matt Ioannidis, Panthers
  12. Dean Lowry, Packers
  13. Shy Tuttle, Saints
  14. Taven Bryan, Browns
  15. Jarran Reed, Packers
  16. Akiem Hicks, Buccaneers
  17. Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Buccaneers
  18. Ndamukong Suh, Eagles
  19. Larry Ogunjobi, Steelers
  20. Derrick Nnadi, Chiefs

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide
3

Did Train Travel Through Stark County?
4

A Stabbing in Canton has Police Searching for a Suspect
5

Accessory to Canton Killing Gets Prison Time