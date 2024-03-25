News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Rule That Bans The Hip-Drop Tackle

By News Desk
March 25, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.

NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

The NFL Players Association has opposed the rule.

