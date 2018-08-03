NFL Season Is Underway

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

With the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Chicago Bears 17-16 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the 2018 NFL season is officially underway.

Rookie first round pick, quarterback Lamar Jackson hooked up on an 8 yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie first rounder Hayden Hurst in the third quarter to give the Ravens a 17-7 lead.

The Bears rallied back in the fourth quarter to pull within one point at 17-16 on a td pass from Tyler Bray to Tanner Gentry and decided to go for two and the win, but their attempt failed and Baltimore claimed the victory.