NFL’s Tony “The Goose” Siragusa Dead At 55

Jun 22, 2022 @ 4:44pm

BALTIMORE, Md. – (AP) – Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died.

He was 55.

Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

The man known as “the Goose” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens.

Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams. Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition to broadcasting after his playing career.

