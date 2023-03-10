Nimishillen Man Charged in August Traffic Death
March 10, 2023 6:28AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Nimishillen Township man was arraigned Friday morning on aggravated vehicular homicide charges for the August traffic death of a Canton man.
27-year-old Rory Notch was arrested Wednesday.
He’s also charged with OVI for having amphetamines in his system, according to court records.
Canton police say Notch was driving a Hummer H3 with 25-year-old Brandon Browning on the passenger side.
He drove off Maret Street NE adjacent to Route 62 in Canton, hitting a tree.