Nimishillen Man Charged in August Traffic Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Nimishillen Township man was arraigned Friday morning on aggravated vehicular homicide charges for the August traffic death of a Canton man.

27-year-old Rory Notch was arrested Wednesday.

He’s also charged with OVI for having amphetamines in his system, according to court records.

Canton police say Notch was driving a Hummer H3 with 25-year-old Brandon Browning on the passenger side.

He drove off Maret Street NE adjacent to Route 62 in Canton, hitting a tree.