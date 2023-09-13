Nimishillen West Branch Cleanup on Saturday Morning

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This weekend, it’s the annual cleanup effort by the Nimishillen Creek Watershed Partners.

The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum and other “partners” will jump into the West Branch of the Nimishillen below Fulton Road NW, removing litter and other debris.

It’s called the Nimishillen Creek “LEAP”, which stands for Litter Elimination and Prevention.

It’s Saturday morning starting at 8:30.

Lynette Reiner with the museum would like you to register in advance, since they are providing lunch.

Call 330 455-7043 ext 208.

Or send Lynette an email