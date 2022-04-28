No-Cash Deal With City Has 45 Rental Scooters on Streets of Canton
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A leading operator of e-scooter rental systems around the world is now in the Hall of Fame region.
“Bird” has brought 45 scooters to downtown Canton and the Aultman and Malone University areas, available to anyone who needs one.
If this phase is successful, the Santa Monica California-based company will send more scooters to the city this summer.
Riders do need to download an app and take a quick training course first.
No money is being exchanged between the city and company for this service.
The scooters are considered a street vehicle per city ordinance.
There’s a one-dollar unlocking fee, then it’s per-mile from there.