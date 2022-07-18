News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton's Morning News with Pam Cook
5:30am - 9:00am

No Charges For ‘Late Show’ Crew Arrested On Capitol Hill

By News Desk
July 18, 2022 7:21PM EDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” who were arrested in a U.S. Capitol complex building last month.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office says a conviction wasn’t probable given that those arrested had been invited and that their escorts had never asked them to leave.

The nine people were arrested on misdemeanor charges June 16 in the Longworth House Office Building.

Among the nine was the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, comedian and writer Robert Smigel.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire