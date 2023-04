AKRON, Oho (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have questioned a 64-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of a 32-year-old Stow man Friday afternoon.

patrol officers found Lewis Shaffer stabbed numerous times inside a house in the 500 block of East Market Street.

Hhe was deceased at the scene.

The 64-year-old man does not face any charges at this time.