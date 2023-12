A trail sign for a snowshoeing route is seen on a snowless field at Pineland Farms, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in New Gloucester, Maine. Unseasonably warm weather, including rain storms in the northeast, is washing away snow at ski areas and reducing the chances that many people in the U.S. will experience a white Christmas this year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not only has it been a non-white Christmas season.

Temperatures have been above normal for a week.

Nearly 20 degrees above normal Tuesday with an airport high of 55.

The normal high is 37.

Temperatures are gradually sliding back as the week goes along.

AccuWeather has some snow on New Years Eve night and New Years Day.