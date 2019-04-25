No Criminal Charges In Alleged Bullying Incident

(WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with a bullying allegation at Jackson Local Schools.

The prosecutor’s office reviewed the evidence in the case and determined that the incident should be handled by the school district.

On April 3rd a parent filed a police report with the Jackson Township Police Department saying their child had been bullied by students at Jackson Middle School who said this is MAGA country.

The parent says their child, who is biracial, and a friend were surrounded by a group of 10 other students who locked arms and said this is the wall and this is MAGA country and that all black people should die.

The parent says their child was scared for their life and had to push and shove to get away.

The parent said their child was racially profiled because of the color of their skin.

“No child should have to go to school and fear for their life, especially because of their skin color,” the parent said.

The school district and police department each investigated the alleged incident.

The school district says students face the appropriate consequences any time they violate the code of conduct.