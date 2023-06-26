No Extreme Weather Sunday, There Was Enough on June 15
June 26, 2023 8:44AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Strong thunderstorms with winds as high as 59 miles an hour in northwest Ohio on Sunday night.
But it wasn’t like a week earlier.
There were actually 12 tornadoes that struck much the same area on the evening of June 15.
The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service investigated a couple of new storm paths last week.
Three of the tornadoes were rated at EF-2 with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour.
Those produced building damage, most of it at a medical building in north Toledo.
The nearest twister was an EF-zero in Ashland County.