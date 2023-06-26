No Extreme Weather Sunday, There Was Enough on June 15

Damage from one of 12 tornadoes to hit northern Ohio on June 15, 2023 (National Weather Service)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Strong thunderstorms with winds as high as 59 miles an hour in northwest Ohio on Sunday night.

But it wasn’t like a week earlier.

There were actually 12 tornadoes that struck much the same area on the evening of June 15.

The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service investigated a couple of new storm paths last week.

Three of the tornadoes were rated at EF-2 with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour.

Those produced building damage, most of it at a medical building in north Toledo.

The nearest twister was an EF-zero in Ashland County.