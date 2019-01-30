No Foul Play Suspected In Man’s Death

(WHBC) – The Stark County Coroner’s Office says its preliminary investigation has revealed nothing that would suggest foul play was involved in the death of a man found in a creek on Monday.

The coroner’s office says there was no trauma or external injuries to Ja’Ron Nero, whose body was recovered from Nimishillen Creek near Mill Street on the far southeast end of Canton.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police say the 23-year-old was last seen by officers jumping a fence at Skyline Terrace Apartments on January 1st and he disappeared into the tree line.

He was being questioned about a domestic disturbance when he ran off.

Police say it’s unclear whether Nero may have stumbled and fallen into the creek or voluntarily entered it.

The Canton Police Department and the Stark County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.