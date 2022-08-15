No Injuries, No Spills in Lawrence Truck-Train Crash, Derailment

State patrol aerial image of derailment scene in Lawrence Twp. (Courtesy State Highway Patrol)

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fortunately no injuries and no Hazmat spill Monday morning after a vehicle-train crash and subsequent derailment in Lawrence Township.

The North Lawrence Fire Department says a large truck struck the side of the train at the Manchester Avenue NW crossing at around 7:45 Monday morning.

The impact caused 19 cars of the eastbound freight train to derail, also blocking Clermont Avenue.

There were tanker cars on the train, but a Norfolk Southern spokesman says they were all empty.

The fire department says it appears the driver tried to avoid hitting the train by veering off the road, but he still hit it.

The state patrol is investigating.

Our Jordan Miller talked to Lt Brandon Johnston with the fire department Monday morning on News Talk 1480 WHBC Radio’s “Live and Local”.

The department says it may take several days to clear the wreckage.

Manchester Avenue (Route 93) has reopened, according to ODOT.