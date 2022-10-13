No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone

This important sign on Northbound I-77 just before Faircrest Street will provide driving times for each of the two lanes in the construction zone. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?

Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season.

But 77 South will see all traffic moved back over to the southbound side between late November and late December.

Here’s a schedule of ramp reopenings set for next year, according to ODOT: