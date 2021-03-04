      Weather Alert

No More Funny Picture Captions, House Stuck in Median Moved Away

Jim Michaels
Mar 4, 2021 @ 5:51am
A modular home on a trailer is backed out of the I-77 construction zone at Cleveland Avenue. (Courtesy ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That house that got stuck while being hauled into the northbound I-77 construction zone on Tuesday has been moved away.

The modular home was backed out of the median between 4 and 4:30 Thursday morning.

Canton police say the driver realized at the last possible moment that the load was too wide for the construction lane.

