No More Funny Picture Captions, House Stuck in Median Moved Away
A modular home on a trailer is backed out of the I-77 construction zone at Cleveland Avenue. (Courtesy ODOT)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That house that got stuck while being hauled into the northbound I-77 construction zone on Tuesday has been moved away.
The modular home was backed out of the median between 4 and 4:30 Thursday morning.
Canton police say the driver realized at the last possible moment that the load was too wide for the construction lane.