No Move Made on State Park Drilling

By Jim Michaels
September 19, 2023 8:30AM EDT
Salt Fork State Park Lodge room balcony. Courtesy ODNR.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor DeWine says “not in my state parks”.

And that may have contributed to the lack of consensus among members of the Oil and Gas Land Management Commission on Monday.

They were expected to lease mineral rights at Salt Fork State Park and other state parks and wildlife areas, but did not.

DeWine says there won’t be drilling on park property during his administration.

But slant drilling on private property near the parks is a possibility.

