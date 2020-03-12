No Panic, Just Precaution – Here’s Some Information

      Breaking News
Pam Cook
Mar 12, 2020 @ 6:56am
thinking woman

Thank you for visiting the 1480 WHBC website.  Ohio’s Governor is imploring people to be smart and stay healthy. We here at News/Talk 1480 WHBC would like to help you. A lot of changes are happening to our daily routines.  No panic, just precautions. But as always we want to make sure you know the facts and can make good decisions for you and your family.  For the latest on COVID-19, details from local officials and event planners – check our website daily.  We have articles, podcasts, interviews and more.  Also be sure to tune in to Canton’s Morning News, Live and Local with Bill Morgan and the Kenny and JT Show.  We are covering the topic from all angles.   Websites to visit are listed below.  Again stay safe – knowledge is power.

whbc.com

coronavirus.ohio.gov

cdc.gov

 

