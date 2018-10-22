No Perry Memorial

Research shows that if you memorialize those who take their own lives, it can bring about more problems. That’s why Perry Local School officials have decided not to allow a memorial to be built on school grounds for the students who died from suicide last year. Several family members raised funds to create the memorial but, according to a report from NewsChannel 5, they now say they understand why the district said no. The money still exists and they are currently working to find a place to build something in memory of the 6 students.