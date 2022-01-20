      Weather Alert

No Prison Time for Canton Man in Lucas Killing

Jim Michaels
Jan 20, 2022 @ 3:56am
Nichalous Harvey (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 37-year-old Canton man who shot to death the father of little Ace Lucas will not serve any prison time.

Nichalous Harvey got three years probation on a weapons conviction Wednesday in the August incident that took the life of 29-year-old Aaron Lucas.

Harvey says Lucas tried to rob him outside a 13th Street NW home and Lucas shot him in the leg.

Harvey returned fire, killing Lucas.

You’ll recall 18-month-old Ace Lucas was shot and killed as he slept on a couch in the Lucas family’s Clarendon Avenue SW in the summer of 2020.

Trejuan Johnson is serving a life sentence.

