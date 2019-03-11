No School On Day Of The Big Game

(WHBC) – There will be no school in the Plain Local School District on Friday.

Classes are being canceled so students and their families can attend the girls basketball state tournament in Columbus.

The GlenOak ladies basketball team plays Friday against Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University, and the district wants as many students and fans in the stands as possible.

The district says all week will be Green and Gold at every school to support the Lady Eagles.

Catch the Division I semifinal on Friday night at 6 here on WHBC.