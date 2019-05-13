No Valedictorian Or Salutatorian At This School

(ONN) – An Ohio high school is getting rid of student titles like valedictorian and salutatorian.

At Mason High School, near Cincinnati, many students are achieving at the highest levels.

But because there’s so much stress on students to take weighted classes to boost their GPAs, school officials made a decision that students weren’t learning for the right reason.

“These past couple of years we’ve seen a trend that students aren’t taking classes because they want to learn about the subject, but only because of the weighted GPA they can receive,” said Principal Bobby Dodd.

Some students and parents aren’t happy about the changes but the principal says they studied the issue for a year and the change is coming starting in the 2020 academic year.