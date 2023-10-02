No Watson, No Chance, Browns Pummeled By Ravens

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Jadeveon Clowney #24 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts to tackle Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Without Deshaun Watson at quarterback because of an injured right throwing shoulder the Browns had to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Ravens on Sunday and Baltimore made life miserable for the 5th round pick intercepting him 3 times and sacking him 4 times in route to a dominating 28-3 win for “The Birds”.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had no such problems with the Browns defense carving them up by running for 2 scores and throwing for 2 more, the first time he’s done that in his NFL career!

Baltimore outgained Cleveland 296 yards to 166 yards.

The only points Cleveland could generate came on a 53 yard Dustin Hopkins field goal.

With the loss the Browns fall to (2-2) on the year. With a bye week coming in week 5, Cleveland’s next game is Sunday, October 15th at home against the (4-0) San Francisco 49ers.

With the win, Baltimore improved to (3-1) on the season and sits all alone atop the AFC North.