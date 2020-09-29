No WHBC Live TV for the Massillon – McKinley Game on Saturday 

News/Talk 1480 WHBC is proud to continue its heritage coverage of high school football – 76 years and going strong!
The country’s oldest rivalry has lived on 1480 WHBC for decades and that continues with our coverage during this shortened COVID 19 season as well. We will bring you the best play by play, analysis and post game stories around. Please join us for another exciting Saturday afternoon with the Bulldogs and the Tigers.
Unfortunately WHBC will only do the TV broadcast on tape delay.
The live video of the game this year is being handled by Washington High School via boxcast. Go to www.massillonschools.org for more information.
Here are the times and replay channels for the WHBC TV Replay featuring play by play voice Jon Bozeka, Color Analyst Coach Elmer Schuetz and numbers guy Bob Jeffries. .
Saturday Oct. 3 @ 6 PM
Monday Oct. 5 @ 8 PM
WIVM TV-39 AND WIVN TV 29
SPECTRUM CABLE 989 Stark County
SPECTRUM CABLE 15 Tuscarawas/Carroll/Holmes Counties
MCTV Channel 128
AND watch Saturday night on whbcsports.com
Our radio/stream coverage is #1 in the Market and is as follows:
Noon – 2:00pm – The Aultcare Stadium Show live from Paul Brown Tiger Stadium with Kenny Roda, Rick Worstell and the entire WHBC Sports Team
2:00pm – Kickoff of the 131st Massillon/McKinley game with our radio broadcast team of Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda and Denny Kinkead
Listen on 1480 WHBC-AM, Mix 94.1 FM, whbcsports.com (don’t forget you can listen on your phone, laptop, tablet or smart speaker too!)