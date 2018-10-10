Nominees and Snubs by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

FOX News Radio’s TONYA J. POWERS spoke to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about the announcement of the latest nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans Can Cast Their Vote for Inductees at Rockhall.com/vote or In Person at the Museum in Cleveland

photo: courtesy, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 are:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

The Zombies

Todd Rundgren

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Six out of 15 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including: Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, and Todd Rundgren.

Inductees will be announced in December 2018. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29, 2019. Ticket on-sale information will be announced in January.

Here are some notable snubs:

Warren Zevon

Depech Mode

Pat Benatar

Iron Maiden

T.Rex

Whitney Houston

The Monkees??????

Dave Matthews Band

Sheryl Crow

Snoop Dog

Usher

Jethro Tull

Joe Cocker

Peter Frampton

B 52’s

Voting is open on the Rock Hall’s website, and you can also vote in-person at the Rock Hall museum . . . although that would require visiting Cleveland.