      Weather Alert

Non-Profits With Plans for Grocery, Medical Facility in SE Canton

Jim Michaels
Apr 21, 2022 @ 4:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a fully-funded plan to bring a now-vacant SMHA building in Canton back to life.

That building is in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE in Canton, and the plan is for a grocery store and health care facility.

StarkFresh and My Community Health Center are making those plans, with that area of Canton considered both a food desert and medically underserved.

The $1.5 million cost to renovate the building is being covered by city Issue-13 money and several foundations.

A couple of churches will pay the first ten years of expenses.

Canton for All People is overseeing the project.

The building needs to be transferred over from HUD.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Tonight
Tuscarawas County Teacher wins National Award & $25,000! Watch as she is surprised at school!
UPDATE: Arrest Made as Canton Man Critically Injured in Weekend Shooting
ODOT Tackles Two Stark Intersections on 'Most Dangerous' List
Connect With Us Listen To Us On