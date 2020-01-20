Noontime Events Honor Legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s one of the longest-running Martin Luther King Jr day events.
The 44th annual Community Celebration at the Edward ‘Peel” Coleman Southeast Community Center in Canton on Sherrick Road SE.
Speaker is Pastor Jimie T Fowler of Abundant Harvest Deliverance Ministries.
It starts at 12noon.
There’s also an event at noon at the St James AME Zion Church on Second Street SW in Massillon.
The commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Richard Fambro will speak there.