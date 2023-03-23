EP LATEST: Norfolk Southern CEO Back Before Senate Committee

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies about the Feb.3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, before the Pennsylvania state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, March 20, 2023, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern’s CEO told a Senate committee in Washington Wednesday that the company is planning for the future of East Palestine residents impacted by the train derailment.

Alan Shaw says they working on creating a long-term medical compensation fund as well as a pool of money to cover losses in property value.

Shaw also says he favors the two bi-partisan rail safety bills introduced by two local members of the House and the state’s two U.S. Senators.

Senator Ted Cruz at the hearing says those bills will be effective, as long as they don’t cause supply shortages or large price increases.

Shaw would not commit to supporting a legislative requirement for two-person crews.