Norfolk Southern CEO Trying to Provide Assurances Amid EP Health, Economic Concerns

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies about the Feb.3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, before the Pennsylvania state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, March 20, 2023, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

ATLANTA, Georgia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Health concerns continue to be expressed by some in East Palestine because of the toxic train derailment.

But Norfolk Southern Railroad and its CEO Alan Shaw says they have been there for the community.

Shaw spoke exclusively to WHBC News, saying he was just in town Saturday for a 5K fundraising event attended by hundreds.

He says the railroad company has already spent $36 million in the village, and will continue its effort to “make things right”.

Still, frustration remains for some village residents still experiencing nose bleeds, Headaches, rashes and more.

Some also point to independent testing showing continued exposure to vinyl chloride.

But federal health experts say the tests being used are not reliable.