Norfolk Southern Doing More Groundwater, Soil Testing in East Palestine

A Norfolk Southern freight train passes through East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, as clean up continues following a derailment Friday night. Residents were allowed back into their homes after being forced to evacuate following the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern tells the EPA it is taking further action.

That comes with word now that five different chemicals including vinyl chloride were released into the air, soil and water in East Palestine with the train derailment and resulting fires on February 3.

The company will dig wells to monitor groundwater at the site and take soil samples.

No word on how long those operations could take.

East Palestine residents were told that nothing from the derailment and fire ended up in their homes.

300 homeowners and renters requested air testing.