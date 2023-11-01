Norfolk Southern: Soil Clean at East Palestine Derailment Site

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern says all contaminated soil from the February train derailment in East Palestine has finally been hauled out of town.

175,000 tons of soil from the crash area has been hauled away, with the soil now testing consistently clean.

Both sets of railroad tracks were even temporarily removed to get it all.

Still, there are many who remain skeptical.

Norfolk Southern’s top environmental official says residents should rely on the science.

As many as 400 workers per day were part of the soil removal process.