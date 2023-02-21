Norfolk Southern Taking More Stream Action, Writing Lots of Checks

Two Norfolk Southern freight trains pass in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup continues on portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern Railway in a statement says they have rerouted Sulphur Run around the contamination site.

They’re using pumps upstream to do that.

Also, the company says it has made over $3.4 million in direct payments to 2200 families impacted by the incident since it started.

Environmental health scientists are the latest people to descend on East Palestine.

They are there to conduct chemical exposure assessments among people who live near the train derailment site.

And the U.S EPA plans to hold the first of a series of weekly town hall-style meetings on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit with some East Palestine residents on Wednesday.