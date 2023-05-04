News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Norfolk Southern Training More First Responders, Three Months Later

By Jim Michaels
May 4, 2023 8:38AM EDT
Norfolk Southern Training More First Responders, Three Months Later
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAZST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Wednesday was the three-month anniversary of the fiery and toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern Railway continues to train first responders in the types of materials trains carry, and how to approach them if there’s an accident.

Norfolk Southern says the railroad has always offered these classes nationwide, but there’s now more interest than ever.

