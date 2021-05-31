‘Normal’ Canton Memorial Day Parade Returns for 2021
McKinley Monument in Canton (Courtesy National Park Service)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton’s Memorial Day parade returns to its usual format this year, beginning Monday at 10 a.m.
It starts in front of the McKinley Downtown Campus and marching to the McKinley Monument where there will be a ceremony.
The Greater Canton Veterans Council sponsors the event.
The city will display over 1300 U.S., Ohio and city flags on decorative light poles to honor our fallen heroes.