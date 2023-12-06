Norman Lear, Producer Of TV’s ‘All In The Family’ And Influential Liberal Advocate, Dies At 101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lear has died.

The producer who made TV topical in the 1970s with the sitcom “All in the Family,” died Tuesday night at the age of 101 years old.

“All in the Family” starred Carroll O’Connor as diehard conservative Archie Bunker, who clashed with his liberal son-in-law over racism, feminism and the Vietnam War.

It was one of a string of TV hits for Lear and then-partner Bud Yorkin that also included “Maude” and “The Jeffersons.”

Lear’s series reflected his political beliefs, which he put into action by founding the nonprofit liberal advocacy group People for the American Way.