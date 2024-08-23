North Canton Economic Update: Diebold Jobs Moving to Hoover District

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of good economic news from the Hoover District in North Canton.

That’s even though there’s not much progress on the plan to bring apartments and retail to the front of the former west factory.

But Mayor Stephan Wilder says Diebold Nixdorf is moving 100 jobs downtown from a facility on Orchard Avenue NE, making it 600 employees with the North American headquarters there.

The mayor says the relocated Papa Bear’s Restaurant on Applegrove Street NW will open soon, with plans moving forward for a Chick-Fil-A and 7 Brew coffee shop on the Meijer property.

And he says there’s progress in selling and bringing new businesses to a couple of Main Street buildings: the former post office and a bank branch.