North Canton Fire: Spill Originated at Construction Site

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton Fire Department and local emergency officials say a spill in the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek came from the gas tank of a construction vehicle.

That truck was working a streetscape project at Hower Avenue and Wise Street NE in the city.

The fuel ran into a storm sewer and ultimately into the creek.

North Canton fire says the odor of diesel fuel could linger along the creek for a few days.